Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Lowered by Mustard Seed Financial LLC

Mustard Seed Financial LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. 40,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

