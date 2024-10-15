Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 73405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

