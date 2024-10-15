Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.