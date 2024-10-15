Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

DCOM opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile



Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

