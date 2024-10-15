DHT (NYSE:DHT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Stock Down 3.2 %

DHT stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. DHT has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in DHT by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $456,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.