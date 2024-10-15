Dero Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $9,003.55 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,624.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.85 or 0.00568155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00238266 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00031209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00075999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

