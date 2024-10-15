Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.23 and last traded at $128.06. Approximately 2,692,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,476,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,259,348 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.