Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.4% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.27 and a 200-day moving average of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.