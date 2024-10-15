Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Decisive Dividend Stock Performance
Shares of DEDVF remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Decisive Dividend has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.55.
About Decisive Dividend
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decisive Dividend
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.