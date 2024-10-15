Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of DEDVF remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Decisive Dividend has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

