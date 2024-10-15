Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DBCCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
About Decibel Cannabis
