Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of DBCCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

