DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.78 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $74.78 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,627,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

