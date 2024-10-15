Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DNKEY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 30,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,836. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

DNKEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

