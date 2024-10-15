Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Danaos by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Danaos by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. Danaos had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

