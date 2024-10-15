Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of DAN remained flat at $11.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 932,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dana has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dana stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Dana worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

