Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 111505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Cybin Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.58.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

