CX Institutional Sells 4,380 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $177.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

