CX Institutional Purchases 6,834 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $989,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

