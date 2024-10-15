CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 248,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 1,731,971 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

