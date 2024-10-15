CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

