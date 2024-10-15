CX Institutional Has $16.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 1.65% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

EWG stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

