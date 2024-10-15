CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

