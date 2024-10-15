CX Institutional Acquires 24,346 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

