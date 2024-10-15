CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,277,000 after buying an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

