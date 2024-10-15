Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 22660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.
Croda International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
