Critical Contrast: Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) vs. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horizon Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $180.49 million 3.85 $27.98 million $0.54 29.20 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 5.50% 8.17% 0.74% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Horizon Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

