CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. CRH makes up about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $7,912,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.48.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

