Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $12.83. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 294,739 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRGY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 320,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 231,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

