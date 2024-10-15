Cowen Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

