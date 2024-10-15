CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

