Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.48 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00006849 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $95.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00043844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

