Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

MDT stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.