Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $326,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

