Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

