Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $510,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $509.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,078 shares of company stock valued at $16,700,246 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

