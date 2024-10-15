Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.