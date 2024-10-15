Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

