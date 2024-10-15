Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

