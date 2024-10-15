Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

