Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

