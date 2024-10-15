Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.97 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 23.23 ($0.30), with a volume of 13976864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.20 ($0.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

About Corero Network Security

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.99 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.