Cookie Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Cookie token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $322,736.09 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,670,356 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 86,892,740.66792408 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02297664 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $369,163.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

