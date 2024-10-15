Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 195,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 578,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $776.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 872,764 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

