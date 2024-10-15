Contrasting Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) & Its Rivals

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) is one of 662 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nova Vision Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nova Vision Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Vision Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Vision Acquisition N/A -2.84% 0.50% Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors -17.70% -42.87% -0.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Vision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors 128 728 960 19 2.47

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nova Vision Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.55%. Given Nova Vision Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nova Vision Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Vision Acquisition N/A $150,000.00 1,850.01 Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors $995.69 million $80.90 million 72.16

Nova Vision Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nova Vision Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Nova Vision Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors. The company was formerly known as Lighthouse Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.