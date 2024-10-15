Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 45790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2,427.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 379,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 54.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 596,244 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

