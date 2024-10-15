Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $800.21 million and $54.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,524.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00566901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00102203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00029524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00238154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00075772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,053,601,648 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,598,778 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,053,288,609.56 with 4,528,288,592.68 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16966533 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $33,845,588.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.