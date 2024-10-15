Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 752 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

LCTU opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $63.94.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

