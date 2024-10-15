Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 28,743 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 620.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

