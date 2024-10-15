Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 877 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $128.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

