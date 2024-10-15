Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 3,599 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 99,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $401,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

