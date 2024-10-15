Compound Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $44.43 or 0.00066603 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $390.37 million and $30.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006650 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 170.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,675.38 or 0.39984796 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,458 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,458.21052309 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.18608196 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $25,780,362.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

